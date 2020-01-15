FHP investigates deadly crash in San Antonio

Pasco County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
policelights-generic-1_109151

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – At least one person has died after a crash near Interstate 75 in Pasco County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened shortly before 1 a.m. in the northbound entrance ramp to Interstate 75 at State Road 52 in San Antonio.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the accident involved one vehicle, but it’s unclear how many people were injured.

The crash closed one lane of the roadway, but it has since reopened.

Further information was not available.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss