FHP investigates deadly crash in San Antonio

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – At least one person has died after a crash near Interstate 75 in Pasco County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened shortly before 1 a.m. in the northbound entrance ramp to Interstate 75 at State Road 52 in San Antonio.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the accident involved one vehicle, but it’s unclear how many people were injured.

The crash closed one lane of the roadway, but it has since reopened.

Further information was not available.

