PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Highway Patrol announced the death of Master Sergeant Kirby Overcash, who passed away on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022.

FHP said MSgt. Overcash, aged 62, succumbed to complications from a medical event while off-duty. He was assigned to Troop K – Suncoast Parkway in Pasco County.

Overcash began his FHP career in 1986 with the 75th Patrol Class in Tallahassee. From there he was assigned to Troop C – Pasco County and later promoted to the rank of Sergeant and assigned to Troop F – Naples.

He later transferred back to Troop C – Pasco County and completed his career with Troop K – Suncoast Parkway.

MSgt. Overcash is survived by his wife, two daughters, two grandchildren, sister, and mother.

Services to honor Master Sergeant Kirby Overcash will be held Saturday, Oct. 15 at Hodges Family Funeral Home. Public Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.