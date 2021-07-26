Felon escapes work camp, believed to be on the run in Pasco County

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. (WFLA) — Multiple law enforcement agencies are looking for an escaped felon from a Florida Department of Corrections work camp in Tarpon Springs.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office said that Tyler McFarlane, 23, escaped from the camp Monday morning and fled into the Holiday area of Pasco County on foot. He is said to possibly be wearing a FDOC uniform, blue shirt, and blue pants, but he could have changed his clothes.

McFarlane’s criminal history includes armed burglary and grand theft.

Authorities say if you see him, do not approach the criminal. Call 911 instead.