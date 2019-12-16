Felon arrested after shooting himself in leg while ‘playing cowboy’ in Hudson, deputies say

HUDSON, Fla. (WFLA) – A felon is back behind bars in Pasco County after deputies say he shot himself in the leg while “playing cowboy.”

Deputies arrested 36-year-old Matthew Noffsinger Jr. early Saturday morning after speaking with him at a local hospital where he was being treated for a gunshot wound.

According to an arrest report, Noffsinger initially told deputies he was in the woods and was shot by someone. Deputies, however, noticed he had an entrance wound and exit wound straight down his leg that was not consistent with Noffsinger’s story.

Noffsinger then admitted to deputies he lied and said he accidentally shot himself in the leg, the report says. According to the sheriff’s office, Noffsinger said he was “playing cowboy” with a .22 revolver when it accidentally discharged.

Deputies say Noffsinger told them he lied about his story at first because he is a convicted felon and knows he was not supposed to be in possession of a firearm. Deputies then ran a background check and confirmed Noffsinger is a convicted felon in Hernando County and Citrus County.

During their investigation, deputies say they also found a wallet in Noffsinger’s backpack that contained four credit cards and a personal ID card that didn’t belong to him. Noffsinger later admitted he found the cards and they did not belong to him.

Noffsinger was arrested and charged with felon in possession of a firearm and possession of personal information of four people.

