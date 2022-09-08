TAMPA, Fla. (WFL)A — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is expected to hold a press conference Friday to announce the results of a year-long investigation into a “fraudulent testing scam” involving Pasco County teachers.

Several teachers at Hudson High School were placed on paid administrative leave last summer after the FDLE launched its investigation. Neither the number nor teachers’ names were released when the news broke.

While authorities did not provide additional details surrounding Friday’s event, FDLE Communications Director Gretl Plessinger said at the time that the investigation involved “several teachers.”

Last year, Pasco County School District Public Information Officer Stephen Hegarty hinted at the time frame for the alleged fraud. He said the case involved activities that happened sometime before the summer of 2020.

FDLE Tampa Bay Special Agent in Charge Mark Brutnell is expected to share the findings Friday at 1:30 p.m.

