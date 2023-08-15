ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a statewide alert for a missing teenager out of Zephyrhills.

Victoria Quiles, 17, was last seen around 38500 County Road 54 in Zephyrhills on July 13, according to the alert.

Authorities said she may be somewhere in the Tampa Bay area.

Victoria was last seen wearing a white shirt and black pants.

The teenager was described as being 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighing 100 pounds, and having brown hair and brown eyes. Her hair is believed to be light and dark in a braided pattern.

If you know where she is, call the Zephyrhills Police Department at 813-780-0050 or 911.