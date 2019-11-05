Father of Trinity trick-or-treater hit wonders if intersection improvements are in order

TRINITY, Fla (WFLA) – Chris Keyes wonders if there is anything the county can do to improve the intersection at Starkey Boulevard and Town Avenue.

On the night of Halloween, his six-year-old son was hit while in the crosswalk. He was trick or treating at the time.

“If there was a speed bump or a speed hump, or anything like that it would have made a difference,” said Keyes. “The guy was quoted as saying he saw the lights, he saw the cars stop but he didn’t see any people.”

Paramedics rushed Dominick Keyes to the hospital. Miraculously, he didn’t have a single broken bone. Doctors treated him and released him on Sunday.

Laura Maggs also believes improvements at that intersection are in order. She manages Trinity Cyclery, just a stone’s throw away from the accident scene.

“Something needs to be done as far as the safety of this intersection,” said Maggs. “I believe a traffic light needs to be put up. Something more advanced than what is out there now.”

8 on Your Side contacted the county and a county spokesman told us there have been three accidents at that intersection in the past two years.

The current crosswalk with flashing lights was installed in 2018 and the county is currently collecting data from the intersection regarding pedestrian and traffic numbers to see if additional improvements are needed.