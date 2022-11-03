PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Pasco County deputies found 3-year-old Elijah Morales dead with a single gunshot wound to the head on Oct. 29 at the Holiday Hotel on U.S. 19.

An investigation revealed that Zachary Johnson, 33, had entered the hotel with his girlfriend and placed a handgun on a table.

The 3-year-old was the son of his girlfriend and at some point, the child picked up the weapon and accidentally killed himself.

Johnson is a convicted felon and should not have had a handgun.

Pasco County deputies arrested Johnson, charging him with culpable negligence, violation of probation and Felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Gerson Morales is the father of 3-year-old Elijah.

He is a truck driver and was out of state at the time of the shooting, “He was our world. He was so happy,” Morales said.

Now he’s wondering why his son had access to the gun.

“It was a loaded gun with a bullet in the chamber and it was a semi-automatic weapon and they left the gun there, unattended,” said Morales who also believes his ex-wife should be arrested for her involvement.

“I think they both should be charged. I think she’s just as culpable as he is. She knew he had a gun. She saw it on the table and she just left it there,” said Morales.