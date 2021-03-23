Father left 3 kids in Pasco motel room with loaded AR-15 rifle, deputies say

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) — An Indiana man accused of leaving his three children in a New Port Richey hotel room with a loaded AR-15 rifle was arrested for child neglect.

Michael Charles Shacklee of Terre Haute, Indiana allegedly left his three children at the Rodeway Inn, 6825 U.S. 19 in New Port Richey while he went drinking.

According to an affidavit, motel staff called 911 after hearing Shacklee and a woman arguing about a firearm left in a room on the first floor.

The woman said she got a text from Shacklee stating he was drunk and needed to be picked up, and that she planned to take custody of the children.

Deputies said another guest had been in Shacklee’s room to drink beer earlier in the night. When he went back to his room, one of Shacklee’s children knocked on his door and asked where their father was.

Deputies said they found Shacklee outside the hotel, about 25 feet away from the room, passed out drunk in the driver’s seat of his car.

Shacklee told deputies he had six beers and was smoking marijuana. He couldn’t remember which room he was staying in, even though it was only 25 feet away, deputies said.

In Shacklee’s room, deputies said they found a 9 mm New Frontier Armory AR-15 rifle laying on top of an army Duffel bag. The magazine was loaded with 9 mm rounds, and the weapon was unsecured and easy to access, authorities said.

The children are now in the custody of another relative, according to the affidavit.

Shacklee was arrested for child neglect and booked into the Land O’ Lakes jail, police said. He was released on $2,000 bond.