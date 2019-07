PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) – An unmarked Pasco Sheriff’s Office deputy fatally struck a pedestrian this evening.

The deputy was traveling northbound on U.S. 19 approaching Johnson Road when a 62-year-old woman walked into the path of his vehicle.

The woman died at scene.

The crash is in the northbound lanes of U.S. 19 just south of S.R. 52 and the northbound lanes of S.R. 52 are shut down at this time.

No charges are pending.

This is an ongoing investigation, stick with WFLA for updates.