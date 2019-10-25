Fatal crash shuts down SR 54 in both directions

LUTZ, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Lutz that has shutdown State Road 54 in both directions.
The crash is on the SR 54 Foggy Ridge Parkway.
This is a developing story stick with WFLA for updates.
