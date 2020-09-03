Fatal crash shuts down intersection in Trinity

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) —The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Trinity this morning.
The wreck happened at the intersection of Mitchell Boulevard and Trinity Oaks Boulevard around 2:45 a.m., and has been blocking traffic in the area for the last couple hours.
Drivers are advised to seek alternate routes.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
