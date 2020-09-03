LIVE NOW /
Watch WFLA News Channel 8

Fatal crash shuts down intersection in Trinity

Pasco County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) —The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Trinity this morning.

The wreck happened at the intersection of Mitchell Boulevard and Trinity Oaks Boulevard around 2:45 a.m., and has been blocking traffic in the area for the last couple hours.

Drivers are advised to seek alternate routes.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss