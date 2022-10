TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — One person has died after being struck by a vehicle on Interstate 75 in Pasco County.

Authorities said the pedestrian was struck at about 5:15 a.m. in the southbound lanes of the interstate near State Road 56.

Further information about the crash was not immediately available.

Authorities have closed all southbound lanes of the roadway, which is causing backups. Motorists were allowed onto the shoulder to get around the crash.

Drivers in the area should seek alternate routes.