Fatal crash causes road closures in Hudson

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The westbound lanes of Aripeka Road in Hudson have been closed down due to a fatal traffic crash.
Florida Highway Patrol has confirmed to News Channel 8 the crash occurred at Aripeka Road and Old Dixie Highway. Troopers say the call came in as a vehicle versus pedestrian crash.
A PT cruiser has been identified as the vehicle involved, according to troopers.
No other information has been released at this time.
If you are heading in this direction, please find an alternative route.
Please check back for the latest updates on this story.
