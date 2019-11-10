Fatal car crash causes lane closures in New Port Richey

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida Highway Patrol troopers are currently on the scene of a fatal car crash in New Port Richey.

Troopers confirmed the crash is located at Embassy Road and Little Road.

The initial report of the crash by dispatch said five cars were involved and happened around 8:25 p.m.

The southbound lanes of Little Road have been closed due to the crash.

No other information has been released at this time.

