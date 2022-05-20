PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The stepfather of a missing Pasco County woman is back in the Bay Area leading his own search.

Alyssa Ciccarelli vanished more than a month ago. Her stepfather, Larry Fox drove nearly 24 hours to Port Richey to try and find her himself.

“We want our daughter home,” Fox said. “I am very hopeful.”

Ciccarelli vanished April 17. She was reported missing April 23.

Pasco County detectives said Scott Quinn originally told them he saw Ciccarelli at the Embassy Food & Gas station that day for a drug transaction, then they went their separate ways.

He later told detectives they used fentanyl together in the woods and Ciccarelli “nodded out”. He said when he came back the next morning she was dead, and he put her body in a dumpster.

“It’s just horrifying,” Fox said. “We don’t want to believe it.”

Surveillance video from the Embassy Food & Gas shows Cicarelli inside the store April 17 and walk out, but nothing else after that.

“It’s been very devastating,” Fox said. “We just feel so lost and empty.”

Quinn was already in the Land O’ Lakes Detention Center for charges in another case. Right now his new charges include tampering with physical evidence, false verification of ownership, dealing in stolen property and false information to law enforcement during a missing persons investigation and grand theft.

As the search intensifies, Fox said he’s not giving up.

“If it takes me to keep coming back down every two weeks or three weeks or whenever I can, I’ll be here and I’ll keep my face being known until I find out answers to where Alyssa Ciccarelli is,” he said.

Fox said he’s organizing a search party Saturday morning at 8:00 a.m. They will meet in the Embassy Food & Gas parking lot on Embassy Boulevard.

Anyone with information is asked to call the PSO Crime Tips Line at 1-800-706-2488 or report tips online at PascoSheriff.com/tips.