TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Family members are speaking out after a loved one was killed in a hit-and-run just days before Christmas.

“We all wanted gifts for Christmas but now we just want one gift and that’s for my brother to be back here. One last time, spend Christmas with us,” said Boris, the victim’s brother.

Family members identified the teenage victim as 17-year-old Deondre, who was killed walking on a crosswalk the night of Dec. 23 in Wesley Chapel.

Deondre’s brother and said he and his family just moved here from the Virgin Islands.

“It was sad, because at first, I just looked out the house and seen police, I didn’t know who it was. That’s when my parents came down and they told me it was him,” Boris said.

Florida Highway Patrol is looking for a dark-colored Nissan Pathfinder, 2013-2016 model, with right front damage.

FHP said the driver was on Chancey Road and hit the teenager walking in a marked crosswalk at an intersection before fleeing the scene.

Deondre’s mother, Darleen, said she hopes whoever did this hears a mother’s cry for answers.

“I just want him back, but the fact that I can’t have him back, I just want justice for him,” she said.

Chris Chisholm walks his dog in the neighborhood every night, including this past Saturday.

“There was an SUV that matched the description screaming up Foxwood. He stopped past me and asked me if I was with the county, if I was a fireman, or knew CPR. I said no to all of those and then he peeled wheels, took off, and came up Chancey,” he said.

Chisholm thinks someone might have been in that car that needed medical attention.

“What I told the FHP was check the cameras at the ER, because there’s a high likelihood that he showed up there,” Chisholm said.

Deondre is described as someone who loved to be outside, walk, and make music.

He was the first-born and his mother said she is trying to be strong for the rest of her children.

“His life was cut short, he did his purpose and now he’s my angel,” she said.

Florida Highway Patrol is still looking for the driver and asking anyone with information to come forward.