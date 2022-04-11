PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A family from the Tampa Bay area is seeking answers about the hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a 31-year-old father as he was riding his bicycle.

Adam Kaplan was wearing a helmet, reflective gear and red flashing light in the early morning of Saturday, March 19, his sister Madyson Pate told News Channel 8.

Three weeks later, Florida Highway Patrol is still trying to figure out who struck his bicycle and fled.

“We sure do miss having him home with us,” Pate said of her brother.

Pate said her brother would “bike over 100 miles a day” as he was training for a triathlon.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a vehicle struck Kaplan on the southbound side of Dale Mabry Highway near the split with US-41. Troopers responded to the crash around 5:10 a.m.

After the initial collision, troopers said a 57-year-old man on a motorcycle hit Kaplan’s bike in the road.

Pate said that man “looked around and actually saw there’s a body laying here and they were able to get help to him.”

Pate said her brother suffered serious brain injuries.

“We’re very thankful that he’s still with us,” she said, “but we are very much looking forward to god willingly being able to talk to him again.”

FHP does not have a description of the vehicle that hit Kaplan and Pate said there has been no luck looking for surveillance video near the scene of the crash.

“I could keep going on with all the negatives as to how difficult it would be to find this person,” Pate said, “but ultimately we know someone saw something or the person themselves is gonna watch this and realize how much we just really want them to come forward. I’m sure it’s weighing on their heart.”

Pate said her family is pleased with the care her brother is receiving at a long-term treatment facility in Pasco County. The family set up a fundraiser to help with medical expenses.

“Ultimately, finding the person that hit him would help because hopefully we could go after their insurance and help him keep him in the facility he’s in right now,” she said, “which is our hope and our prayer to get him back to that conscious state. That is our number one goal for him.”

Anyone with information about this hit and run case from March 19 should contact Florida Highway Patrol or submit a tip through Crime Stoppers.