DADE CITY, Fla (WFLA) — The loved ones of 55-year-old Christopher “Scott” Specht say he was riding his dirt bike at the Dade City Motocross track on March 1 and suffered serious injuries during a collision.

“I never thought Scott would die, I never thought it,” said Maria Parker, Specht’s fiancée.

Specht was looking forward to spending time at the Dade City Motocross track with his fiancée, but the day quickly turned into a nightmare for his family.

“He fell on a jump, but the bike behind him ran over him, and that’s what did most of the damage,” said Ken Specht, Scott’s dad.

The owner of Dade City Motocross told 8 On Your Side Scott was involved in a crash there that day and had to be airlifted to Lakeland Regional Medical Center.

“One lung was punctured, and the other was collapsed, his forearm, the bone ripped right through, they broke the L1 and L2 in his neck, broke his femur,” Parker shared.

Scott’s family says he died from complications following his injuries 111 days later. He never left the hospital as his condition worsened.

His loved ones say he was a daredevil who loved riding his dirt bike even though he’d fallen off a few times prior.

“He died June 16, 2023 at 6:16am, I felt his pulse, his last heartbeat, saw him take his last breath and a tear fell down his eyes because Scott did not want to die,” Parker said.

Before a dirt bike rider ever gets on the track at Dade City Motorsports, they are required to sign a waiver saying they understand the risks associated with the activity.

WFLA recently reported an 11-year-old boy was killed at the track after police say the child crashed after a jump and then another rider ran into him as he appeared to move off the track.