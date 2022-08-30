PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The case of a missing Tampa Bay area woman has taken a tragic turn. Alyssa Ciccarelli, 32, vanished in April. Pasco County deputies said they do not believe she’s alive.

One man has been arrested in connection with the case. Now, the family is turning to 8 On Your Side, desperate to find their daughter and bring her home.

Alyssa was last seen alive at a gas station in Port Richey on April 1. According to the sheriff’s office, the following month, Scott Quinn confessed to placing Alyssa’s body in a dumpster.

Quinn claimed Alyssa overdosed on fentanyl.

Pasco deputies said they looked for Alyssa using a human remains detection dog. PSO stated that multiple searches were done near Cherry Creek Lane in Port Richey.

Fast forward 135 days, and still no sign of Alyssa.

Billy Francis is an investigator working with Alyssa’s family who live out of state. Billy is on the ground following every lead. But he’s hitting a brick wall.

“We can’t find her remains,” Billy said.

“We’re just trying to find closure for them and get Alyssa home where she belongs.”

Nadine Calloway is Alyssa’s mom.

“He’s an amazing person, he’s a God send,” she said of Billy.

In a zoom interview from Vermont, Nadine said she wants to fund a new search using cadaver dogs. Nadine tolds 8 On Your Side she doesn’t know if deputies examined the dumpster or looked at video that would show its contents being discarded.

“We’ve been having a hard time communicating with Pasco Sheriff,” Nadine said. “We don’t get any return phone calls.”

In a statement, the Pasco Sheriff’s Office said they’ve kept the family informed “every step of the way,” and that a detective updated the family just 20 days ago.

News Channel 8 was told a “review of other evidence remains ongoing.”

“Alyssa is a beautiful young woman,” Billy said. “She’s a person. It doesn’t matter about her past, it matters about finding closure for a suffering family.”

Nadine is pleading for anyone with information to come forward.

“I just want to bring her home and let her rest and be where she’s loved.”

Scott Quinn is charged with tampering with evidence and lying to law enforcement.

Anyone with information in this case is encouraged to contact the Pasco Sheriff’s Office Crime Tips Line at 1-800-706-2488.

