PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A family and community are suffering the loss of a 15-year-old who was killed on his way to school in Pasco County Thursday morning.

The crash happened along Kitten Trail in Hudson, not far from Hudson Academy.

The victim’s family is hoping the area will see safety improvements after this tragedy.

“He was a pretty incredible kid and I’m going to miss him a lot,” said Bonnie Farago, the victim’s aunt.

Myles Farago was biking to school when a black Dodge Charger hit him from behind.

Florida Highway Patrol said that he and the car were headed in the same direction on Kitten Trail when it happened.

“I know when I’m driving down these streets, first of all, there’s no sidewalks, and there’s no lights. So, it’s very dark for pedestrians, so if you’re on a bike, or walking, it’s very dangerous,” Farago said.

She said the area is dangerous for pedestrians.

“Not every child has a way to get to school with a car,” she said. “Some kids have to walk and ride their bikes. And I feel like there should be better systems in place for people who are driving anywhere there’s a school.”

Loved ones describe Myles as a music lover who cared for animals and had a big heart.

“He was super witty, cute, smart, he would make you laugh a lot. He was very independent, very brave,” Farago said.

“Myles had just turned 15, he was a really sweet, wonderful little boy,” said Judy Farago, Myles’ grandmother. “Of course, he’s not so little anymore. He was really into music; he was really into art.”

Judy Farago, said she hopes this leads to safety improvements in the area.

“Right there where traffic has to slow down to, I think 15 or 20 mph, with the flashing lights, and maybe we could not see an accident like this in the future,” she said. “That’s going to be the only good that can come from this.”

Hudson Academy posted on Facebook saying Myles will be remembered as a kind, caring and talented student.