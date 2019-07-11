Family forgives Pasco deputy involved in fatal accident

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Wednesday night just after 9:00 p.m., Regina Breslin, 62, was trying to cross U.S. 19 in Pasco County at Johnson Road.

Breslin was on foot in an area where there are no crosswalks. She was hit and killed by Pasco County Sheriff’s Deputy Daniel Daugherty, 29.

Daugherty was on duty and driving an unmarked patrol car.

Breslin was pronounced dead at the scene.

Richard Whittington Jr. planned to marry Breslin next Christmas.

“She’s up in heaven. She gets to see her sister, she gets to see her brother, she gets to see her grandfather,” said Whittington.

He does not blame the deputy for what happened.

“I could walk up the street right now and get hit by a car,” said Whittington. “We never know when our day is coming. God says today’s your day. She was a good woman and I’m sure this cop did not mean to do this and it just happens.”

Deputy Daugherty is now on paid leave from the Pasco Sheriff’s Office as the accident is under investigation by the Florida Highway Patrol.

TRENDING STORIES:

Palm Harbor man fights off gator to save daughter’s dog

Ship seized in $1.3 billion cocaine bust belongs to JP Morgan Chase

St. Pete woman accused of picking nose, sticking fingers in ice cream; urinating on ice cream maker

WATCH: Brawl breaks out in courtroom during sentencing for killer

Thousands pledge to storm Area 51 to ‘see them aliens’

Photo of starfish with ‘big butt’ goes viral

See which schools in Tampa Bay received the best and worst grades