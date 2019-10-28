AUDIO: Homeowner calls 911 after depression forms under home, buckling the tile

LUTZ, Fla. (WFLA) – A 911 call came in Friday night from a home on Willow Lakes Drive in Lutz and the caller seemed confused by what was happening inside his home.

Homeowner’s 911 call after depression forms under house

“We started hearing this noise,” the unidentified caller says in newly released 911 audio.

He had no idea what was going on during the roughly five minute call to a Pasco County emergency operator.

“I was sitting here eating dinner and all of a sudden I heard a lot of popping and crackling,” the man said. “And I can’t figure out what it is. The tiling is like starting to buckle up.”

The man seems in the dark.

“It started getting louder almost like we thought something was under the couch, like animal-wise,” the homeowner said. “Then it sounded like it was jumping around, so we’re like it’s something in the wall.”

The culprit: a depression that formed under the home.

“Well, anybody would be concerned about their house, whether there’s something across the street or not,” said neighbor Princess Layne.

Pasco County firefighters and county officials were called to the home when that eerie sound started.

“They started hearing popping noises,” said Andrew Fossa, Pasco County’s emergency management director.

Fossa said it’s a sure sign of a hole under the home.

The family picked up what they could.

“While they were still in the house gathering their basic belongings, they started hearing more popping and seeing nails in the ceiling popping out of the dry wall which is very indicative of movement in the slab of the house,” Fossa said over the weekend.

Now, insurance adjusters and engineers must determine what’s next at the family’s home.

Pasco County is one of the most sinkhole and depression-prone counties in Florida, Fossa said.

LATEST STORIES: