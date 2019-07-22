Family faces Pasco man accused of raping 6-year-old, wants him castrated

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) – The man accused of raping a 6-year-old girl in New Port Richey faced a judge last week.

Pasco County sheriff’s deputies said a family member caught Terelle Cole Jr., 25, sexually battering the little girl in March. He had his first pretrial hearing on Friday.

Cole’s right to a speedy trial was waived. His next court date is September 26.

Supporters of the victim did not want to speak on camera but told News Channel 8 they want harsh punishment for Cole. The girl’s aunt wants him to be castrated for the crime he’s accused of committing.

Cole ran but was later located after investigators collected physical evidence and spoke to witnesses, according to deputies.

He has pleaded not guilty.

