Live Now
Track storms with Max Defender 8
LIVE NOW /
Watch WFLA News Channel 8

Family faces Pasco man accused of raping 6-year-old, wants him castrated

Pasco County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) – The man accused of raping a 6-year-old girl in New Port Richey faced a judge last week.

Pasco County sheriff’s deputies said a family member caught Terelle Cole Jr., 25, sexually battering the little girl in March. He had his first pretrial hearing on Friday.

Cole’s right to a speedy trial was waived. His next court date is September 26.

Supporters of the victim did not want to speak on camera but told News Channel 8 they want harsh punishment for Cole. The girl’s aunt wants him to be castrated for the crime he’s accused of committing.

Terrelle Cole.jpg

Cole ran but was later located after investigators collected physical evidence and spoke to witnesses, according to deputies.

He has pleaded not guilty.

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss