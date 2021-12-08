Family and friends remember Kathleen Moore during candlelight vigil

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) — Family and friends came together to remember Kathleen Moore with a candlelight vigil Wednesday night.

Brittney Kendrick says everyone loved her cousin Kathleen Moore. She says her cousin always had a smile.

“She always had jokes, always loved everyone, that’s why this is so hard to know she had to face someone like him on her own,” Kendrick said. “She has an army out here that will forever represent her, from her coworkers to friends and family.”

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office arrested Moore’s boyfriend Collin Knapp on Dec. 6 for Moore’s murder. They eventually found Moore’s body in the woods behind Knapp’s home on Dec. 7.

People came together to light a candle in her name in front of the same home Wednesday. Kendrick says Moore planned a balloon release for another cousin they already lost.

“It’s not going to feel right to have to add her to our balloon release,” Kendrick said.

Moore and Knapp were in a relationship. Her family and friends hope others in a similar situation learn from the tragedy.

“Any woman going through domestic get out of it, it’s not love, it’s not worth your life,” Kendrick said. “I hope her boyfriend gets the justice he deserves because he did not deserve to take someone’s life, he isn’t God.”