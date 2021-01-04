PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Pasco and Pinellas County health officials warned residents about fake vaccine registration accounts after discovering Monday that someone was charging for registrations.
The health departments said they discovered someone created a fake Eventbrite account to register people for COVID-19 vaccinations.
“You should NOT be charged to register,” the the counties said. “Registration is FREE.”
The only way to register for a vaccination in Pasco or Pinellas County is through the health department websites. Registration is free.
LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:
- UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson orders new national lockdown as COVID cases explode higher
- Check on your second stimulus payment with IRS ‘Get My Payment’ tool
- Check on your second stimulus payment with IRS ‘Get My Payment’ tool
- Fake Eventbrite account charging residents for COVID vaccinations in Pasco and Pinellas counties
- Florida coronavirus: State reports 11,256 new cases, percent positivity rate at 12.52%