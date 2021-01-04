Fake Eventbrite account charging residents for COVID vaccinations in Pasco and Pinellas counties

FILE – In this Aug. 11, 2019, file photo, a man uses a cell phone in New Orleans. Voters across the U.S. received anonymous robocalls in the days and weeks before Election Day urging them to “stay safe and stay home” — an ominous warning that election experts said could be an effort to scare voters into sitting out the election. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Pasco and Pinellas County health officials warned residents about fake vaccine registration accounts after discovering Monday that someone was charging for registrations.

The health departments said they discovered someone created a fake Eventbrite account to register people for COVID-19 vaccinations.

“You should NOT be charged to register,” the the counties said. “Registration is FREE.”

The only way to register for a vaccination in Pasco or Pinellas County is through the health department websites. Registration is free.