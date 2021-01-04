Fake Eventbrite account charging residents for COVID vaccinations in Pasco and Pinellas counties

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Pasco and Pinellas County health officials warned residents about fake vaccine registration accounts after discovering Monday that someone was charging for registrations.

The health departments said they discovered someone created a fake Eventbrite account to register people for COVID-19 vaccinations.

“You should NOT be charged to register,” the the counties said. “Registration is FREE.”

The only way to register for a vaccination in Pasco or Pinellas County is through the health department websites. Registration is free.

