Extra security at Fivay High School after teacher brings gun on campus

HUDSON, Fla. (WFLA) – Dozens of law enforcement are present on Fivay High School’s campus Wednesday morning after a teacher was arrested for bringing a loaded gun on campus.

The teacher was arrested Tuesday after deputies found a loaded gun in her purse.

The gun was located during a secondary search of the school, which was prompted by a false threat by a student.

The teacher told law enforcement she forgot the gun was in her purse.

Pasco Schools spokesman Steve Hegarty told 8 On Your Side that the woman teaches English and has been with the school district since March 2019.

She is now on paid leave until the school board decides to put her on unpaid status, Hegarty said.

Fivay has found itself under a microscope in recent days.

The school went on controlled campes last week after several fights broke out, prompting the sheriff’s office to step in.

Also last week, a 15-year-old student was arrested after deputies say she set a bathroom soap dispenser on fire.

Over the weekend, Fivay’s principal Jason Joens announced new security measures including another school resource officer and the placement of a security guard at the school’s front gate.

