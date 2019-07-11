Ex-Tampa cop asks for more freedom before movie theater shooting trial

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – (WFLA) – The retired Tampa police captain charged with killing a man in a Wesley Chapel movie theater asked a judge for a little more freedom until his trial.

The judge is new to the case and will now take more time to review previous testimony before making a ruling.

Attorneys representing 76-year-old Reeves say it’s been five years since the shooting and claim Reeves has been following court orders but say court and legal fees are putting a strain on his finances.

Reeves’ attorneys asked for three changes in court Thursday.

He’s been on house arrest since 2014 and is hoping the judge will allow him to travel freely around Hernando County where he lives, along with Hillsborough and Pasco Counties.



The defense also asked for the GPS monitor to be removed and said the monitoring has cost Reeves $15,000.

Reeves claims the cost of storing his firearms as a condition of his bond has cost him roughly $5,000. He’s asking the judge to allow his son Matthew Reeves, a law enforcement officer, to take possession of those guns.

Matthew Reeves testified during the hearing and told the judge he can be trusted to keep his dad’s guns locked away.

This all started back in 2014 when deputies said Reeves got angry that 43-year-old Chad Oulson started texting in the movie theater.

The two men got into an argument and investigators said Oulson threw popcorn and a cell phone at Reeves.

Reeves shot and killed Oulson in the theater and claimed he fired in self-defense.

Oulson’s widow was in court and her attorney said on her behalf that Reeves shouldn’t be granted fewer restrictions.

The trial has since been delayed, awaiting a Florida Supreme Court ruling on whether a change to the Stand Your Ground law applies to this case. Defense attorneys argue Reeves is not a flight risk and should be granted fewer restrictions.