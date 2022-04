TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A former Pasco County child protective investigator who allegedly falsified reports has been arrested, authorities said.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office said the unidentified worker was arrested, but did not share any additional information.

Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco will hold a news conference at 11 a.m. Monday to share more details.

You can watch the press conference live on WFLA.com and the WFLA Facebook page.