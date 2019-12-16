Ex-firefighter pretended to be firefighter, collected money at Pasco Co. intersection

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Authorities say a former firefighter was collecting money at an intersection in Pasco County while pretending to be a firefighter. He is now behind bars.

Deputies said Ryan Cushing-Gomez was seen panhandling near the intersection of State Road 56 and Grand Cypress Drive on Sunday afternoon.

“An unknown amount of money was collected during the incident,” the affidavit stated.

Deputies say Cushing-Gomez had been fired from a local fire department and was “no longer a representative of Pasco County.”

Cushing-Gomez, 45, was arrested for falsely impersonating an officer and booked into the Pasco County Jail, according to an affidavit.

