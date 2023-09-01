PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — On Berkowitz Avenue in Hudson Beach, piles of debris sit outside of several homes flooded by storm surge from Hurricane Idalia.

Linda Bark left before the storm hit and returned to find water in her home.

“I came with a friend of mine and opening the front door was probably the hardest part, because not knowing what I was going to see. So, of course I saw water everywhere. I can’t tell you how much, everything was just sopping wet,” Bark said.

Bark said she has a lot of work to do to get back to normal.

“I’m just going to think about what the plan is, as far as repairing, calling contractors, starting the process,” said Bark.

She has flood insurance, but some of her neighbors do not.

Cato Angel says he hopes FEMA will arrive quickly to help those who have suffered losses.

“We’re hoping they come here and help people out because there is a lot of elderly people—I mean really old people. This guy is 104 years old over there with the maroon car. There is a lady up at the end—she’s 105 and she doesn’t have insurance. It’s over $10,000 just for flood and you’ve got to put hurricane on top of it,” Angel said.

According to FEMA, the fastest way you can apply for help is through DisasterAssistance.gov. You can also apply on FEMA’s app or by calling the their helpline at 800-621-3362. Those using a video relay service, captioned telephone service or other communication services, should give FEMA the specific number assigned for it.