PASCO COUNTY. Fla. (WFLA) — Pasco County officials issued a mandatory evacuation order for select areas of Pasco County Monday evening and a voluntary evacuation order for other areas as Hurricane Ian approached off the Gulf Coast.
County officials said life-threatening storm surges and hurricane-force winds are expected to impact Pasco County later this week.
Residents must evacuate if:
- You live in Evacuation Zone A
- You live in a manufactured home, mobile home, or RV anywhere in Pasco County
- You live in a low-lying area or an area prone to flooding
- You live in a structure that historically has experienced flooding during heavy rainfall
- You’re in an area ordered evacuated by local authorities due to life-safety hazards
You should evacuate if:
- You live in Evacuation Zones B or C
- You’re registered with Pasco as a Special Needs Resident You would be vulnerable in the event of a power loss
Officials said residents should know their evacuation zones ahead of storm impact.
For more emergency information and an interactive map, click here.
Tracking Hurricane Ian
>> Latest updates on Hurricane Ian
>> Max Defender 8 Hurricane Guide
>> Download the Max Defender 8 app