PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida authorities are asking residents to be on the lookout for a prisoner who went on the run after walking away from his work detail in Apalachicola on Monday.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office advised that Robert Rutherford, 37, is on the loose and is considered armed and dangerous. The sheriff’s office warned residents to lock their doors and vehicles.

“We are considering him dangerous, possibly armed until he is apprehended. We encourage him to turn himself in if his family is concerned they should encourage him to turn himself in as well. He is an escapee. That is a very serious charge,” Sheriff A.J. “Tony” Smith said in a video posted on the agency’s Facebook page.

Authorities said Rutherford is serving 20 years for armed burglaries and domestic violence. With sightings of Rutherford on people’s Ring doorbell cameras, Sheriff Smith says Apalachicola residents should be cautious and aware of their surroundings.

On Wednesday night, Rutherford was still on the run, and according to Smith, Rutherford is now believed to be in Eastpoint.

Multiple agencies, including the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office, have joined the search.

“We’re sharing this information on behalf of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, as Robert Rutherford has ties to Pasco County,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a post on Facebook.

Rutherford is described as a white male with brown eyes. He is 5 foot 6 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. He has neck and face tattoos and was last seen wearing a camouflage jacket, khaki pants, grey and red beanie, and a white and black backpack.

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for any information leading to his capture and arrest.

Anyone with information on Rutherford’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 850-670-8500 or 911.

“Please if you see him, call 911. Don’t wait. Call us immediately,” Smith said.