PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Pasco County has lifted its emergency ban on outdoor burning that went into effect last month.

All areas of the county were under a burn ban due to dry conditions. The county says recent rain has improved drought conditions, however, the area is still drier than normal.

Residents are encouraged to take the proper measures and precautions to protect themselves and others from fire dangers.

Residents planning to conduct an open burn, which includes campfires, bonfires and burning yard waste should comply with all Florida Forest Services permitting requirements to ensure that any potential risks are assessed and mitigated.

For rules and safety tips, you can visit mypas.co/OutdoorBurning or contact the fire rescue’s community risk reduction division at 813-929-2750.