Elderly woman trapped in Pasco mobile home by fallen tree rushed to hospital as trauma alert

Pasco County

(Pasco Fire Rescue photo)

SPRING HILL, Fla. (WFLA) – An elderly woman was rushed to the hospital on Thursday after being trapped in a mobile home by a fallen tree in Pasco County.

Pasco Fire Rescue tweeted Thursday afternoon that they were on the scene of a technical rescue on US-41 in the Spring Hill area. About 10 minutes later they tweeted the woman had been removed from the home.

Firefighters say the woman was flown to a local trauma center as a trauma alert.

According to firefighters, the elderly woman was in her mobile home when a large oak tree blew over and trapped her inside.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

