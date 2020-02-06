Elderly woman trapped in Pasco mobile home by fallen tree rushed to hospital as trauma alert

SPRING HILL, Fla. (WFLA) – An elderly woman was rushed to the hospital on Thursday after being trapped in a mobile home by a fallen tree in Pasco County.
Pasco Fire Rescue tweeted Thursday afternoon that they were on the scene of a technical rescue on US-41 in the Spring Hill area. About 10 minutes later they tweeted the woman had been removed from the home.
Firefighters say the woman was flown to a local trauma center as a trauma alert.
According to firefighters, the elderly woman was in her mobile home when a large oak tree blew over and trapped her inside.
This is a developing story, please check back for updates.