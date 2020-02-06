Elderly woman trapped in Pasco mobile home by fallen tree rushed to hospital as trauma alert

SPRING HILL, Fla. (WFLA) – An elderly woman was rushed to the hospital on Thursday after being trapped in a mobile home by a fallen tree in Pasco County.

Pasco Fire Rescue tweeted Thursday afternoon that they were on the scene of a technical rescue on US-41 in the Spring Hill area. About 10 minutes later they tweeted the woman had been removed from the home.

#TECHNICAL RESCUE UPDATE: Photos show the operation PCFR Firefighters set up to free this woman. Specialized airbags were used to life the tree and roof off of the trapped woman. She was directly under the tree and was bent over by the waist. A dog was also rescued from the home. pic.twitter.com/0J0okuNsn7 — Pasco Fire Rescue (@PascoFireRescue) February 6, 2020

Firefighters say the woman was flown to a local trauma center as a trauma alert.

#TECHNICAL RESCUE UPDATE: The female patient has been extricated from the home, and Bayflite has taken her to a local trauma center. She is listed as a trauma alert. #PCFRNews pic.twitter.com/7eG5OCAyk9 — Pasco Fire Rescue (@PascoFireRescue) February 6, 2020

According to firefighters, the elderly woman was in her mobile home when a large oak tree blew over and trapped her inside.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.