Elderly Pasco woman gets full refund for car she bought with stimulus check

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Robin Howard is thanking Eight on Your Side, for getting involved in her car situation and getting her a full refund.

“I needed a car. I was saving up my money. I got my COVID check. I said, I have enough to get a little car,” said Robin Howard.

She recently bought the nearly 30-year old Mercury Tracer at the Hot Lots car lot in Port Richey.

“It said $1,295, air conditioning, runs good! It does run good. It just doesn’t stop,” said Howard.

Howard paid the nearly $1,300, but just a couple of days after driving away from the lot she ran into a problem.

“I went to pull a u-turn on (U.S.) 19 and I had nothing. Absolutely nothing. I couldn’t slow, I couldn’t nothing,” said Howard.

She took the car to a nearby auto repair shop where a technician informed her that the brakes were shot.

Danny Deintinis owns Hot Lots and initially offered to give Howard her money back, minus dealer fees or let her trade for another car on the lot.

In the end he agreed to give her a full refund.

Deintinis tells Eight on Your Side that this is all a huge misunderstanding and he did drive the car before selling it, but didn’t check underneath.

“I wasn’t underneath that one, per se, underneath it, crawling underneath it,” said Deintinis. “But I personally drove it because I bought it from a lady at marine point and had to drive it home.”

Mack Walls is a mechanic at Suncoast Auto Repair and says the lesson learned here: always have a used vehicle checked out by a trusted auto technician.

“When you’re buying a ‘new’ car, you’re buying somebody’s last car,” said Walls. “Why did they get rid of it? Bring it in. We’ll look at it and find out.”

Before Howard crossed the street to board a bus back home, she thanked Eight on Your Side.

“And I’m really grateful to you guys, I really am,” said Howard, who eventually plans on buying another car. “I’m going to put the money back in the bank. And I’m just going to keep adding to it and hopefully by the end of July I’ll have enough money saved up to get another car. Not here, but another car.”