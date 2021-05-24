EEE mosquito-borne advisory issued in Pasco County

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health in Pasco County says there’s been an increase in mosquito-borne disease activity specifically, eastern equine encephalitis.

The virus has been found in several sentinel chickens. as a result, the risk of transmission to humans has increased.

Residents are reminded to avoid being bitten by mosquitoes and to take basic precautions to help limit exposure.

To protect yourself from mosquitoes, you should remember to Drain and Cover:

DRAIN standing water to stop mosquitoes from multiplying

Drain water from garbage cans, house gutters, buckets, pool covers, coolers, toys, flowerpots or any other containers where sprinkler or rainwater has collected

Discard old tires, drums, bottles, cans, pots and pans, broken appliances and other items that aren’t being used

Empty and clean birdbaths and pet’s water bowls at least once or twice a week.

Protect boats and vehicles from rain with tarps that don’t accumulate water

Maintain swimming pools in good condition and appropriately chlorinated

Empty plastic swimming pools when not in use

COVER skin with clothing or repellent.