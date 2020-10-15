LIVE NOW /
Early voting to begin on Oct. 19 in Pasco County

Pasco County

earlyvotingpakcage_207745

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pasco County Supervisor of Elections Brian E. Corley announced Thursday that early voting in the county will begin on Oct. 19.

Early voting will go through Oct. 31, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 14 locations across the county.

Below is the list of all 14 locations:

  • West Pasco Government Center
    • 8731 Citizens Drive, New Port Richey
  • Hudson Library
    • 8012 Library Road, Hudson
  • Veterans Memorial Park Gymnasium
    • 14333 Hicks Road, Hudson
  • Regency Park Library
    • 9701 Little Road, New Port Richey
  • South Holiday Library
    • 4649 Mile Stretch Drive, Holiday
  • J. Ben Harrill Recreation Complex Gymnasium
    • 2830 Gulf Trace Boulevard, Holiday
  • Odessa Community Center
    • 1627 Chesapeake Drive, Odessa
  • Land O’ Lakes Recreation Complex Gymnasium
    • 3032 Collier Parkway, Land O’ Lakes
  • Pasco County Utilities Administrative Building
    • 19420 Central Boulevard, Land O’ Lakes
  • Wiregrass Ranch Sports Campus
    • 3021 Sports Coast Way, Wesley Chapel
  • Advent Health Center Ice
    • 3173 Cypress Ridge Boulevard, Wesley Chapel
  • Alice Hall Community Center
    • 38116 5th Avenue, Zephyrhills
  • New River Library
    • 34043 State Road 54, Zephyrhills
  • East Pasco Government Center
    • 14236 6th Street, Dade City

Voters must present a photo and signature ID when early voting.

To expedite voting, voters with address updates are encouraged to call the elections’ office at 800-851-8754 before going to vote.

Vote-by-mail ballot drop boxes will be available at all 14 early voting sites.

