Early voting to begin on Oct. 19 in Pasco County

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pasco County Supervisor of Elections Brian E. Corley announced Thursday that early voting in the county will begin on Oct. 19.

Early voting will go through Oct. 31, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 14 locations across the county.

Below is the list of all 14 locations:

West Pasco Government Center 8731 Citizens Drive, New Port Richey

Hudson Library 8012 Library Road, Hudson

Veterans Memorial Park Gymnasium 14333 Hicks Road, Hudson

Regency Park Library 9701 Little Road, New Port Richey

South Holiday Library 4649 Mile Stretch Drive, Holiday

J. Ben Harrill Recreation Complex Gymnasium 2830 Gulf Trace Boulevard, Holiday

Odessa Community Center 1627 Chesapeake Drive, Odessa

Land O’ Lakes Recreation Complex Gymnasium 3032 Collier Parkway, Land O’ Lakes

Pasco County Utilities Administrative Building 19420 Central Boulevard, Land O’ Lakes

Wiregrass Ranch Sports Campus 3021 Sports Coast Way, Wesley Chapel

Advent Health Center Ice 3173 Cypress Ridge Boulevard, Wesley Chapel

Alice Hall Community Center 38116 5th Avenue, Zephyrhills

New River Library 34043 State Road 54, Zephyrhills

East Pasco Government Center 14236 6th Street, Dade City



Voters must present a photo and signature ID when early voting.

To expedite voting, voters with address updates are encouraged to call the elections’ office at 800-851-8754 before going to vote.

Vote-by-mail ballot drop boxes will be available at all 14 early voting sites.

