Early voting to begin on Oct. 19 in Pasco County

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pasco County Supervisor of Elections Brian E. Corley announced Thursday that early voting in the county will begin on Oct. 19.
Early voting will go through Oct. 31, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 14 locations across the county.
Below is the list of all 14 locations:
- West Pasco Government Center
- 8731 Citizens Drive, New Port Richey
- Hudson Library
- 8012 Library Road, Hudson
- Veterans Memorial Park Gymnasium
- 14333 Hicks Road, Hudson
- Regency Park Library
- 9701 Little Road, New Port Richey
- South Holiday Library
- 4649 Mile Stretch Drive, Holiday
- J. Ben Harrill Recreation Complex Gymnasium
- 2830 Gulf Trace Boulevard, Holiday
- Odessa Community Center
- 1627 Chesapeake Drive, Odessa
- Land O’ Lakes Recreation Complex Gymnasium
- 3032 Collier Parkway, Land O’ Lakes
- Pasco County Utilities Administrative Building
- 19420 Central Boulevard, Land O’ Lakes
- Wiregrass Ranch Sports Campus
- 3021 Sports Coast Way, Wesley Chapel
- Advent Health Center Ice
- 3173 Cypress Ridge Boulevard, Wesley Chapel
- Alice Hall Community Center
- 38116 5th Avenue, Zephyrhills
- New River Library
- 34043 State Road 54, Zephyrhills
- East Pasco Government Center
- 14236 6th Street, Dade City
Voters must present a photo and signature ID when early voting.
To expedite voting, voters with address updates are encouraged to call the elections’ office at 800-851-8754 before going to vote.
Vote-by-mail ballot drop boxes will be available at all 14 early voting sites.
