PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Dunedin man was found after a welfare check was conducted at his house on Monday.

According to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to 2180 Evans Road in Dunedin around 1:23 p.m. for a welfare check on 62-year-old Ivette Martinov.

Upon arrival, deputies said they could smell the odor of smoke coming from the residence and requested the Dunedin Fire Rescue to respond.

Once fire rescue showed up, crews used forced entry to enter the home where Martinov was found dead. According to officials, there was no active fire at the time of entry, but there was evidence of a fire.

Deputies from the robbery, homicide, burglary, and arson units are investigating the fire but say the fire doesn’t appear to be “suspicious in nature.”

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

This is an ongoing investigation.