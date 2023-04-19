PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Forest Service reports 100 percent containment on the Black Trail Fire in Pasco County.

The fire consumed about 80 acres of brush and came dangerously close to homes, according to area supervisor Brian Prill.

“We got very, very lucky on this. I think the only thing was one little kiosk out on the trail got burned, but other than that we were very fortunate because it was right next to a multitude of homes down there,” said Prill.

The Florida Forest Service has put a burn ban into effect for a number of counties in Central Florida. A map showing areas and the details of the burn ban can be found on the Forest Service’s website.

Prill says at this time, people should avoid all outdoor fires.

“I would say right now, and even though it’s a nice cool evening and you want to sit outside, maybe have a beer after work and just don’t do it right now, please cause you go inside and you don’t see any flames and then the next day the wind kicks up and it’s still hot and then we’re off to the races,” said Prill.