PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WLFA) — A woman accused of driving through an active police investigation was charged with DUI, according to the New Port Richey Police Department.

Police were investigating a crash Tuesday evening near the intersection of U.S. Highway 19 and Green Key Road after a 39-year-old man lost control of his motorcycle.

While officers were investigating the scene, a woman, identified as Kathleen Palasky, drove her vehicle onto the curb and through the police tape, running over evidence, a release from the department said.

She was arrested and charged with DUI.

The man involved in the motorcycle wreck was rushed to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police said speed appeared to be a factor in that crash.