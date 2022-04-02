PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A driving instructor in Pasco County was arrested overnight for allegedly driving under the influence, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The FHP wrote on its Tampa Twitter account that troopers arrested the instructor for driving with an alcohol content of nearly three times the legal limit.

To top it off, the instructor was driving an official vehicle from the All Florida Safety Institute — the largest provider of in-person driver’s license testing in the state of Florida. A photo from the FHP showed the vehicle with its “Student Driver” logo in full display.

“Hopefully this isn’t part of the driving curriculum!” the FHP wrote. “#ArriveAlive and #dontdrinkanddrive“