Driver who crashed into Trinity cycle studio arrested

Pasco County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida Highway Patrol troopers have arrested the driver suspected of crashing into a cycle studio in Trinity early Wednesday morning.

Troopers say a Good Samaritan saw 33-year-old Courtney Janzen’s red Ford Explorer at a Publix located on Little Road near Hudson Avenue and called the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies and troopers arrived shortly after to find Janzen as she returned from shopping.

(Source: Pasco County Sheriff’s Office)

She was arrested for leaving the scene, failure to report, careless driving, expired tag, and no insurance, and taken to the Pasco County Jail.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss