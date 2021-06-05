Driver who crashed into Trinity cycle studio arrested

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida Highway Patrol troopers have arrested the driver suspected of crashing into a cycle studio in Trinity early Wednesday morning.
Troopers say a Good Samaritan saw 33-year-old Courtney Janzen’s red Ford Explorer at a Publix located on Little Road near Hudson Avenue and called the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies and troopers arrived shortly after to find Janzen as she returned from shopping.
She was arrested for leaving the scene, failure to report, careless driving, expired tag, and no insurance, and taken to the Pasco County Jail.