Driver who crashed into Trinity cycle studio arrested

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida Highway Patrol troopers have arrested the driver suspected of crashing into a cycle studio in Trinity early Wednesday morning.

Troopers say a Good Samaritan saw 33-year-old Courtney Janzen’s red Ford Explorer at a Publix located on Little Road near Hudson Avenue and called the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies and troopers arrived shortly after to find Janzen as she returned from shopping.

(Source: Pasco County Sheriff’s Office)

She was arrested for leaving the scene, failure to report, careless driving, expired tag, and no insurance, and taken to the Pasco County Jail.