90-year-old driver sought in hit-and-run that killed 77-year-old in wheelchair

HOLIDAY, Fla. (WFLA) – Authorities are searching for a driver who reportedly struck and killed an elderly man in a wheelchair and left the scene.

The collision happened at Moog Road at Pinehurst Drive in Holiday at about 12:25 p.m. Monday.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 1991 Dodge minivan was heading west on Moog Road and hit the 77-year-old as he was using a crosswalk along the east side of the intersection of Pinehurst Drive.

Courtesy: Peter Bernard

The man died at the scene, while the van continued west on Moog Road, deputies said.

Investigators suspect the van sustained damage on the hood and the windshield.

Those with information are being asked to call the FHP at (813) 558-1800 or Crime Stoppers at 800-873-TIPS.

TRENDING STORIES

Toddler falls to her death from Royal Caribbean cruise ship in Puerto Rico

Body found with more than 100 dog bites in Highlands County, investigators say

‘Floribama Shore’ star arrested for flashing breasts, breaking car window in St. Pete

Police: Another person caught licking Blue Bell Ice Cream at store

WATCH: Sarasota Powerboat Grand Prix ends with 2 crashes

Flesh-eating bacteria not just in the water

Photo of starfish with ‘big butt’ goes viral