Driver seriously injured after rocks throw from SUV in Wesley Chapel

Pasco County

(Pasco Fire Rescue)

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. (WFLA) – A driver was injured in a head-on crash on Tuesday after several rocks were thrown from the back of an SUV.

According to Pasco County Fire Rescue, crews responded to a crash at the intersection of State Road 56 and Hueland Pond Boulevard.

(Pasco Fire Rescue)

Fire Rescue said several rocks weighing approximately 15 pounds were thrown from the back of an SUV, through the front window of another vehicle.

Firefighters said the rocks were unsecured in the back of an SUV.

(Pasco Fire Rescue)

The driver of the vehicle was taken with serious injuries from the scene by a helicopter.

Further information was not immediately available.

(Pasco Fire Rescue)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

