PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A driver in a homemade Go Kart is dead after an unknown, speeding vehicle collided with them and kept driving, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

On Friday night at 11:40 p.m., the Go Kart driver was traveling westbound on Hudson Avenue, just east of Sisters Lane in Hudson when they were overtaken by an unknown truck or sport utility vehicle.

FHP said the vehicle hit the Go Kart and continued without stopping.

The driver of the Go Kart died at the scene.

Anyone with additional information regarding this incident is asked to call *FHP (*347) or Crime Stoppers at **TIPS.