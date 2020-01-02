Driver hospitalized after car goes airborne, hits pole in Pasco County

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A driver is recovering in the hospital after crashing into a pole on Wednesday night, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened on County Line Road, just east of Kelly Road at about 5:15 p.m.

According to troopers, Penelope Morman was heading east on County Line Road when for unknown reasons she traveled onto the grass shoulder, and her Cadillac CTS vaulted off of a culvert.

Troopers said the car went airborne before crashing into two guy wires and a utility pole.

Morman was rushed to Bayonet Point Regional Medical Center to be treated for her injuries, which are said to be non-life-threatening.

She was also cited for careless driving.

