Driver hospitalized after car crashes into Lutz home

LUTZ, Fla. (WFLA) – A driver was hospitalized overnight after a car crashed into a home in Lutz, authorities said.

The crash happened on Arborglen Court early Wednesday morning and left a crack in the corner of the home.

The driver was taken to an area hospital, but the extent of their injuries is unknown.

It’s unclear if they are facing charges.

It’s also unclear if anyone was in the home when the crash occurred. A deputy knocked on the door, but no one answered.

