Driver hits patrol car as police investigate crash that killed pedestrian

Pasco County

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) – Police said a driver hit one of their patrol cars as they were investigating a fatal crash in New Port Richey overnight.

The first accident happened on U.S. 19 near Main Street at about 1:30 a.m.

Police said a driver was heading northbound and struck a 39-year-old pedestrian who died at the scene.

Further information regarding that crash was not available.

After law enforcement blocked off the area and began investigating the crash, police say a 24-year-old woman drove her car through some cones and hit a patrol car, then a light pole. She was not hurt.

It’s unclear if she is facing charges. The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.

