Driver accused of DUI crashes into salon in Pasco County

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A business owner is grateful to still have her building after a drunk driver slammed into the corner of it.

Tabitha Whalen owns Southern Style Salon.”We’ve had this place for a little over a year and we’ve done a lot to get the business going so it was very sad to see,” says Whalen.

Pasco deputies say a car slammed into the corner July 6.

“My husband and I had actually just gone to bed and we got a call around ten o’clock and said that something had happened to our building,” says Whalen

Investigators say Joshua Bihorel was driving his car when he hit the corner of the building, tire marks still fresh on the pavement where he backed out and took off.

“It’s all made from wood and if this building had been built ten years ago I don’t think it would have held up,” says Whalen.

Deputies caught up with the 20-year-old driver at the hospital. The arrest reports state his breath reeked of alcohol and he later admitted he drank half a bottle of rum on the span of two hours.

Despite a spit mask, he spits several times on a deputy.

“I’m very thankful that they caught him, and very thank full that no one got hurt along the way,” says Whalen.

Joshua Bihorel is facing several charges among them DUI with property damage, leaving the scene of an accident with property damage, and battery on a law enforcement officer.